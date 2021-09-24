NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in ABB by 71.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ABB by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 85.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ABB by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ABB by 41.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NYSE ABB opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

