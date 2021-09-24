NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,246 Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $44.88 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.