Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

