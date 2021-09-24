6,350 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

AGL opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.