KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 15,703 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $69,721.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $94,251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLXE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

