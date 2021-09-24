Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 6,000 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Alico by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.