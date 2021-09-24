BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.79% of CMS Energy worth $1,504,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after acquiring an additional 952,241 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,879,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,781,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

