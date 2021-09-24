iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENZL. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 123,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

ENZL opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.