Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $250,000 in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPFR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

