Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 257,049 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $108,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after purchasing an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

