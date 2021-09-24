National Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $72.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

