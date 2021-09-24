Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $55.00

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of COVTY opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

