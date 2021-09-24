Analysts Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target at $91.31

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

