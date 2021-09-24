Analysts Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target at $91.31

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04, a PEG ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

