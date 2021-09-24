2,930 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA PBP opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.50.

