Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $734.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of -394.77 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.28 and a twelve month high of $736.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $652.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.73.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,346 shares of company stock worth $16,279,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

