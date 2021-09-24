Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 54.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after acquiring an additional 228,559 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 193,137 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $125.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

