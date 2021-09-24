Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $56,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

