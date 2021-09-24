Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $106,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,981,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,109,000 after acquiring an additional 852,483 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,961,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 230,398 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 127.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

