Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 58.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 24.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,777 shares of company stock worth $541,778 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

