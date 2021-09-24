Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $201.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

