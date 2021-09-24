Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $37,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $217.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

