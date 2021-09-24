-$0.02 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MITO shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.03.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

