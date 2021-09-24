Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $783.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

