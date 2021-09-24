Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $783.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.
In other news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
