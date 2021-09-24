Zacks: Brokerages Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.02). W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million.

Several research analysts have commented on WTI shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.36 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $478.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.22.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

