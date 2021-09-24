Dash (DASH) Price Down 19.3% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Dash coin can now be bought for $161.77 or 0.00390475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $351.59 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00957776 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,345,117 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

