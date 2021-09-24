Bondly Price Tops $0.0718 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00123219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00162017 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

