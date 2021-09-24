Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,955 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $177.79. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

