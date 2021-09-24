Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.60 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $33,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

Shares of URI stock opened at $355.27 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

