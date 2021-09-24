HAP Trading LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,047,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,875,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,071,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

