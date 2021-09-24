Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $64.92

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

