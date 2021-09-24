Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Shares of ATUS opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.08. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,096,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altice USA by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

