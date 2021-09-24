Brokerages Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce -$1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.32). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.70) to ($5.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,123,000. Himension Fund purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

