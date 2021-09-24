$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Iteris posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%.

ITI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,882,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

