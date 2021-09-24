Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

