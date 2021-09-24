Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $94.74 and a 1 year high of $145.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

