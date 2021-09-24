Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

