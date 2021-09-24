Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 12,606 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $282,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 40,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $401.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.06 and a 200 day moving average of $368.66. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

