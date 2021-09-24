Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 56,887 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.03% of Hubbell worth $307,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $209.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average is $191.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

