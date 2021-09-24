Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) PT at $25.00

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AU opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

