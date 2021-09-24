AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVRO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

