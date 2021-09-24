AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives $25.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AVRO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.34.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.
AVROBIO Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.
Featured Story: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.