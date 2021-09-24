Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FedEx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the shipping service provider will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FedEx’s FY2022 earnings at $20.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of FDX opened at $228.92 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $228.08 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average is $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

