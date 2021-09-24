Brokerages Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price at $71.56

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MMSI stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

