Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,434.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,434 ($18.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,543 ($20.16). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,532 ($20.02), with a volume of 151,873 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 212.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,450.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.68.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

