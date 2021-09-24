Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.71. Keppel shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 2,086 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.3265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.25%.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

