Graviocoin Tops One Day Volume of $421.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $421.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.66 or 0.00352854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000738 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

