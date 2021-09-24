Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $247.34

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.34 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.23). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23), with a volume of 678,538 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

