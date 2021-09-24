BillionHappiness (BHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,852.00

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One BillionHappiness coin can now be bought for approximately $56.43 or 0.00136689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $106,852.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

