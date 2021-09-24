Boson Protocol Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and $1.63 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00390635 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004582 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.69 or 0.00953686 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

