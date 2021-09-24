QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $6.57 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $220,467.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00105057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00151009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.69 or 1.00780499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.24 or 0.06789827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00755635 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

